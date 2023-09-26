Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 55-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a man who had accosted him. The 55-year-old was confronted by the knife-wielding man while he was sitting with his girlfriend at a tavern in Daveyton.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the boyfriend has been charged for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). “It is alleged that, a couple which was relaxed at the local tavern, was approached by an unknown man brandishing a knife, ready to cause harm,” Thepa said. A 55-year-old man was arrested by the police in Ekurhuleni after he overpowered a knife-wielding man, and stabbed him. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police “The 55-year-old boyfriend retaliated, overpowered the attacker, and stabbed him with his own dangerous weapon,” she said.

“The injured assailant rushed to the police station and registered an assault case, with GBH. Working together with the SAPS members, EMPD officers traced down the suspect and he was cornered and handcuffed on Swazi Street.” The 55-year-old boyfriend was detained at the Daveyton police station, and is expected to appear before the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon. Last week, the EMPD arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his 32-year-old girlfriend who received a call while she was visiting his place.

At the time, Thepa said the woman received a call from her friend, while she was at her boyfriend’s residence. “On Wednesday, September 20, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers arrested a 32-year-old male suspect, for common assault under the Domestic Violence Act in the Daveyton area,” said Thepa. “The complainant, a 32-year-old female, alleges that on Sunday, September 17, she was called by her boyfriend (the suspect) to come over to his residence for a visit. During the visit, the complainant received a phone call from her friend, which enraged the suspect.”