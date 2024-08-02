Man arrested for alleged murder and burial of girlfriend in Ga-Sekgopo

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and burying her body in a shallow grave in bushes in Marotholong section, Ga-Sekgopo, Mopani District. He is set to appear in Bolobedu Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police said the victim's family reported her missing to the police on Wednesday, 31 July, after realising she had not been seen since Sunday, 20 July. A task team was formed to investigate the disappearance. Their inquiry led them to the suspect's residence, where they discovered a bloodstain on the ground and clothes matching those the victim was last seen wearing.

The suspect, who was the last person seen with the victim, was taken in for questioning. He confessed to stabbing her to death with a knife and burying her in a shallow grave in the nearby bushes. The police have opened a murder case for further investigation, though the motive for the killing remains unknown at this stage. The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident in the strongest terms and urged individuals to seek professional help for domestic issues.