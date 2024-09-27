Man arrested for alleged murder of 23-year-old woman and eight-month-old baby

A 27-year-old Limpopo man is expected to appear in the Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court on Monday on two counts of murder and domestic violence. His arrest comes after a 23-year-old woman and her eight-month-old baby boy were found charred in a burnt house in Dan Village in Ritavi, in the Mopani district on Thursday.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident is believed to be related to domestic violence. “The police officers responding to a report of a house fire arrived to find flames consuming the structure. Tzaneen Fire Brigade personnel extinguished the fire, revealing two bodies burnt beyond recognition,” Mashaba said. “A preliminary investigation revealed suspicious behaviour by the 27-year-old suspect prior to the fire. Witnesses reported noticing unusual actions, including moving furniture and an unusual smell emanating from the suspect's house. Shortly after that, they observed smoke from the house, leading to the suspect fleeing the scene.”

Police said the mother and child visited the suspect from Mariveni Village and were certified dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Police managed to apprehended the suspect with the assistance of community members. The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder.