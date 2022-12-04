Man arrested for alleged rape, murder of 5-year-old niece

Rustenburg-A 43-year-old man was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of his five-year-old niece at Kwanonqubela, Alexandria, in the Eastern Cape. It was suspected a spade was used to kill the girl.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the man alerted the police of a person being assaulted at his home at about 05:40 on Saturday. "On arrival, detectives found the brutally battered body of a 5-year-old girl lying on the lounge floor. The suspect was very drunk and incoherent to give an account of what has happened. "The victim, Siphenathi Xhali sustained multiple wounds on her body. It is suspected that she was murdered with a spade which was later found in a neighbour’s yard. It is also suspected that the child may have been raped. The post mortem will be conducted to verify such suspicion," Naidu said.

She said the child was taken during the early hours of Saturday from the neighbour’s house. "It is alleged that the child’s mother had dropped her off at about 14:00 on Friday, 2 December 2022 at her father’s house in the same area. The father in turn left the child at the neighbour’s house," she said. "The 43-year-old suspect is detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Kenton-On-Sea Magistrate’s Court early next week. Pending the results of the post mortem report, an additional charge of rape may be added."

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has condemned the incident. Mene said the brutality of gender-based violence was extremely concerning. "It is alarming that communities fail to protect our children. Many are killed by the people they know, love and trust. These people are cruel and heartless and must be dealt with decisively more especially when it comes to women and children.

"Such tragedy is extremely disturbing especially when the country is commemorating 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children. It is time that everyone unites to end this devastating social ill in our society," Mene said in a statement. In North West, Lazarus Chaka Hambone, 38, accused of beating a five-month-old baby to death with a spade was denied bail. He was denied bail at the Leeudoringstad Magistrate's Court and his case was postponed to January 17 for further investigations.

Hambone who was on parole on a murder case that occurred in 2011, was arrested on November 6 for the alleged murder of a five-month-old baby boy, at Extension 4, Kgakala in Leeudoringstad. "According to North West police, a 16-year-old mother to a five-month-old infant had an argument with Hambone on Saturday, 5 November 2022, while carrying the baby on her back. Hambone then went outside and came back with a spade, and tried to assault his niece, but ended up hitting the five-month-old baby boy.