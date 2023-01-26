Rustenburg – A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly farmer in Steyterville in the Eastern Cape after asking diesel from him. Community members arrested him on Wednesday, after they spotted him walking on the R329 between Wolwefontein and Steyterville.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The suspect was sought for the robbery and assault of a 65-year-old farmer on 22 January 2023," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu. She said it was alleged the farmer, who is staying alone a farm in Steyterville heard his dogs barking at about 8.30pm and did not go outside. While he was still sitting in his living room, an unknown man entered his house through the open back door.

"The suspect asked the complainant for assistance with diesel as he alleged that his vehicle was stranded about 5km from the farm. “The complainant helped the suspect by collecting two litres of diesel from his garage and they drove to the place where the suspect’s was allegedly stranded. "When they arrived at the place there was no vehicle. The complainant and the suspect then drove back to the farm house when the suspect asked the complainant to take him into town.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The complainant agreed to help him and the suspect then asked complainant for a firearm as he was scared of being attacked in the location," Naidu said. The farmer refused, the man became angry and started to assault the farmer by hitting him with an ashtray and biltong slicer. "The complainant eventually succumbed to his request and handed the suspect a 9mm short pistol. The complainant’s hands and feet were tied and his mouth gagged with his shirt. He was dragged into a room.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The suspect then fled with the complainant’s vehicle which was later found by police at the entrance to the farm." The farmer managed to alert police and a relative who came to his assistance. He sustained numerous cuts and bruises and was treated at the scene. "On Wednesday, 25 January 2023 at about 12:30, residents in Steyterville spotted a man walking shirtless on the main road and stopped him. He had blood on his jeans.