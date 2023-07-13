Man arrested for allegedly beating to death one-year-old stepdaughter

A one-year-old girl was beaten to death, allegedly by her stepfather in Limpopo. The stepfather allegedly assaulted the toddler while her mother went out to look for him at a tavern.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred on July 9. He said a complaint was given to the police from Bothashoek village outside Burgersfort about the suspected assault of a minor by her stepfather. "Upon arrival of the police at the scene of crime, the one-year-old girl was found lying unconscious. She was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics."

Ledwaba said a preliminary investigation revealed that the stepfather allegedly assaulted the girl in the absence of the mother with an unknown object. "It is reported that the 28-year-old mother left the deceased with her three-year-old sister at about 6pm to search for the boyfriend at a tavern in Praktiseer. The suspect allegedly returned before the mother and subsequently assaulted the child," Ledwaba added. When the mother returned home, she was also assaulted.

Norman Moraba, 31, was arrested for murder and assault. He appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case was postponed to July 19 for a formal bail application. In a separate incident, Colonel Ledwaba said two people were arrested for illegal mining at Zeekoegart on Wednesday.