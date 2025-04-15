Man arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping to extort R3 million from father in KZN

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly staging his own kidnapping in a bizarre attempt to extort R3 million from his father. Sisey Tarakegn appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 11, and his bail application has been postponed to April 16.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane said said Tarakegn allegedly called his brother from a private number, claiming he had been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of R3 million. "An extensive investigation was conducted, during which the alleged victim was discovered to have booked into the East of Eden Lodge in Blythedale under false pretenses," sais Ncane. “It became clear that the accused had orchestrated his own kidnapping in order to extort his father for a substantial sum of money.”

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, following a coordinated operation involving multiple law enforcement units including the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the National Priority Violent Crimes unit, and eThekwini Hostage Negotiators. He was also charged with defeating the ends of justice. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks provincial head, Major General Lesetja Senona, praised the collaborative police effort.