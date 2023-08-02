Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend’s daughter, 8, and dumping her in abandoned house

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Walmer on Wednesday afternoon for the alleged murder of his girlfriend’s eight-year-old daughter. Her body was found dumped in a vandalised house in Airport Valley in Gqeberha on Monday, July 24.
Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was found by the community at about 2.30pm at the Avenue dumping site on Wednesday. The community members then took matters into their own hands and assaulted the suspect before a security vehicle stopped and intervened.
“The man was taken to SAPS Walmer and is detained for the murder of the child,” said Naidu.
The deceased girl was last seen on Friday, July 21, and had been reported missing before her body was found by community members in Airport Valley.
The child was found with visible burn wounds on her body.
Earlier, about 100 people, mainly school children from Walmer location staged a peaceful march to the police station and handed over a memorandum about gender-based violence and seeking progress related to the death of Taslin Lucas.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Naidu.
