Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend’s daughter, 8, and dumping her in abandoned house

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Walmer on Wednesday afternoon for the alleged murder of his girlfriend’s eight-year-old daughter. Her body was found dumped in a vandalised house in Airport Valley in Gqeberha on Monday, July 24.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was found by the community at about 2.30pm at the Avenue dumping site on Wednesday. The community members then took matters into their own hands and assaulted the suspect before a security vehicle stopped and intervened.