Man arrested for allegedly killing Mpumalanga cop

Pretoria - A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Sergeant Langelihle Hlatshwayo who was stationed at the Mahamba border post. Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the off duty officer was shot at his home in Piet Retief in February 2023.

“He managed to call his friend who then rushed him to the local hospital where he was later transferred to Trichardt Medi-Clinic for further medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival,’’ said Mogale. According to Mogale, after the shooting, three suspects, including the late Sergeant’s wife were later arrested by Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation. “Through further investigation, it was detected that the late sergeant's wife was in contact with a man from Ermelo, and it was also discovered that his vehicle was indeed used when the Sergeant was shot,” Mogale added.

Mogale said the man from Ermelo was traced and found in hospital with gunshot wounds. “The suspect was arrested and placed under police guard. His cellphone was seized for further investigation, and he's expected to appear in court once he has recovered,” Mogale added. In another similar matter, the Mbombela High Court handed down a double life sentence to a man accused of killing a police officer and his sister in May 2022.

Mogale said Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune visited the deceased cop, Sergeant Marcia Mazibuko, and shot her following an argument. Nkune then ran back into the house, where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, the police officer's sister. He then fled the scene. The two victims were taken to the clinic where they were both pronounced dead.