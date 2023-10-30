Man arrested for beating his 21-year-old wife to death at Free State farm

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband at Morning Glory Farm near Bethlehem in the Free State. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the police were called to attend a murder complaint on Sunday.

They found the body of a woman lying in the open field, with blood on her face and a wound on her forehead. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. Mophiring said that the motive behind the killing is not yet and that the name 21-year-old cannot be disclosed until her family has officially been informed and have positively identified her.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder. He is expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder. At another farm in Ladybrand, Mophiring said the police have arrested a 52-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. He reportedly locked her inside his house in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was later rescued by other farm dwellers. "It is alleged that on October 29, 2023, at about 3.10am, the 17-year-old woman was at a friend's place drinking liquor, and she went outside to smoke a cigarette when she was approached by the 52-year-old man staying on the same farm. "It is further alleged that he called and went with her to his place, where she was raped. He then locked her inside the house until the farm community came and broke down the suspect's house and set her free."