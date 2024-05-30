Man arrested for CIT heist while visiting accomplice at police holding cells

A man visiting a police holding cell in the Free State got more than he bargained for when he was arrested on the spot. The 44-year-old man has been linked to a cash-in-transit heist near a shopping mall in Heidedal in Bloemfontein on Saturday, May 25, at approximately 1.30pm when a security vehicle was intercepted by suspects in a BMW.

The man was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, May 31. The Hawks provincial spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the number of suspected linked to the robbery is now six. “It is alleged that a group of armed suspects accosted security personnel shortly after a pick-up at the mall. An undisclosed amount of cash and two firearms were taken. A tracing operation ensued which led to the arrest of the first five suspects by a multidisciplinary team comprising SOCI, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Anti-Gang Unit, Crime Intelligence, Visible Policing, K9, and Explosives Unit,” Mohobeleli said.

Lebohang Shale, 43, Louw Lynweth, 42, Refiloe Mokhothu, 39, Zacharia Kwili, 58, and Monyaki Hans, 37, have already appeared in court for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, malicious damage to property, possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, unlawful possession of explosives, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They were arrested in different places around Mangaung where they were hiding. The money suspected to have been looted during the incident, along with two firearms, an AK 47 rifle and a pistol with 30 rounds, and two cars were recovered by the team during this operation. The group is expected back in court on June 3, for bail information.