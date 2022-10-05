Man arrested for dragging and raping a 10-year-old girl in Pretoria abandons bail application

Pretoria - A man arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Pretoria CBD abandoned his bail application when he appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana said the 33-year-old Tanzania national, Mohammed Bakreddy was in South Africa illegally.

“An illegal Tanzania national, Mohammed Bakreddy 33, abandoned his bail application at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. He is facing a charge of raping a 10-year-old girl child,” said Mahanjana. “It is alleged that (the crime was committed) on August 9, when the minor was coming back from buying bread, around her residential area in Pretoria Central, going to the flats where both she and the accused stayed.” She said Bakreddy allegedly grabbed the child and dragged her to a vacant flat where he raped her.

“The minor reported the ordeal to her mother, who at the time of the incident was in Zimbabwe. On September 23, while the minor was with her father, she saw Bakreddy and pointed him out,” she said. “Together, they went to Pretoria Central Police Station to report the matter and the accused was arrested the following day on September 24.” The case was remanded to October 13 for allocation to the regional court.

In another matter, Nkosana Makhubo, aged 33, has been denied bail by the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly robbed a Takealot delivery man. Mahanjana said Makhubo had been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. “It is alleged that on August 27, the complainant was on his way to Lotus Gardens after delivering food. Two cars blocked his motorbike. Three men robbed him of his money, bank cards and two cellphones while threatening him with a knife and a firearm,” said Mahanjana.

