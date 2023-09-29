Man arrested for drug-dealing on same day he was released on another drug-dealing case

Two men, who were arrested in Mpumalanga after they were allegedly “caught red-handed” packaging narcotics, believed to be nyaope, have been remanded in custody by the Volkrust District Court. The suspects, Philani Dlamini, 26, and Sifiso Nkabinde, 42, were arrested in Juba Park, Volkrust, on Tuesday, after police received a tip-off about the illicit dealings at a certain residence in the area.

“The police at Volksrust went to the address in response to the information. It was during this period when they found the two suspects in possession of about 279 small ziplock bags containing the substances which police suspect to be nyaope, weighing at about 61,6 grams as well as 24 unpacked packets of suspected nyaope, weighing at about 111,2 grams,” according to Mpumalanga Police also found an additional 31 packets of suspected crystal meth, weighing at about 34,7 grams. Police in Mpumalanga arrested Philani Dlamini aged 26 and Sifiso Nkabinde aged 42 for allegedly dealing in drugs, mainly nyaope. Photo: SAPS “The astute members also discovered one tablet of suspected mandrax as well as one packet of dagga. What made members to be more convinced that the suspects were somehow involved in trading with these substances, was the undisclosed amount of cash found at the scene,” said Mohlala.

“Police are of the view that the money could have been accumulated illegally, hence the cash was part of the items seized.” Police in Mpumalanga arrested Philani Dlamini aged 26 and Sifiso Nkabinde aged 42 for allegedly dealing in drugs, mainly nyaope. Photo: SAPS According to the police in Mpumalanga, one of the two suspects, Dlamini was recently arrested for possession of suspected drugs on Saturday, 23 September 2023. “Dlamini was out after being released by the court on Tuesday 26 September 2023 pending further investigation. Moments after his release, he was caught again for similar drug related offences,” said Mohlala.

“Both suspects were charged for dealing in drugs and during their court appearance, they were remanded in custody for legal representation.” The case against the duo was postponed to 2 October. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted community members who continue to work in partnership with the police to fight crime.