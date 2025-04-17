Man arrested for fatal shooting of Walter Sisulu University student

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa, Eastern Cape police confirmed. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nomantu Gantana said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, in Mthatha.

He has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22. "While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active. No further details will be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the case," Gantana said. Mbolekwa was fatally shot on Tuesday, allegedly by a residence manager, after students reportedly stormed the manager’s on-campus home and set his vehicle alight during a protest over poor living conditions.

During the confrontation, the manager allegedly opened fire, killing Mbolekwa and injuring other students. Gantana said three students were injured during the incident and taken to hospital. The manager’s wife was also struck in the head with a hard object during the unrest.