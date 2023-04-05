Man arrested for Gqeberha woman’s death, a day after her ex-boyfriend is found dead

Durban – Police have made another breakthrough in the killing of Carol Anne Magielies. The 49-year-old was gunned down in Park Drive, St George’s Park, in Gqeberha moments after completing her shift at a private hospital at about 7pm on Sunday.

It was first reported that Magielies was a nurse, but it has since been brought to our attention that she was employed at the hospital, but not as a nurse. At the time of the killing, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Magielies had been walking towards her transport when an unknown suspect pulled her aside and shot her multiple times. The suspect ran off and Magielies died in hospital.

Police launched a search for her ex-boyfriend Elgin Maghienda, 51, who was a possible suspect. However, on Monday, Maghienda was found dead with a bullet wound to the head. The police have ruled out foul play.

“Maghienda went to a bush dwelling in Marine Drive, Humewood, looking for a place to stay for the night. “The following morning residents of the dwelling left him and went to the shops. “At approximately 11am, on their return, they found the deceased in the dwelling with a gunshot wound to the head.”

Janse van Rensburg said investigations by detectives from the Humewood SAPS led to the arrest of a 35-year-old. “After the discovery of the deceased ex-boyfriend’s body, police received information about a Ford Icon as well as the driver allegedly involved in her murder.” The person was arrested on Monday in Haigh Avenue, Kensington, and the vehicle confiscated.