Man arrested for housebreaking in Limpopo escapes from custody before court appearance

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered law enforcement agencies in the province to intensify a manhunt for an awaiting trial prisoner, who is on the run after escaping from lawful custody. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said Zweli Sibanda escaped on Friday.

“The police in Ritavi have initiated a manhunt for Zweli Sibanda, a 27-year-old awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from custody on Friday, June 21 2024. Sibanda was detained on a charge of housebreaking,” said Ledwaba. “The accused allegedly escaped while about to attend court at Nkowankowa Magistrate's Court.” The circumstances surrounding Sibanda’s escape are still under police investigations.

“The police are urging anyone with information on Sibanda’s whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Lawrance Shikwanbana at 072 373 7399, the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or to use the My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba. A photo of fugitive Zweli Sibanda provided by the South African Police Service. Picture: SAPS Last year, IOL reported that police at Saselamani, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo launched “a massive” manhunt for three awaiting trial prisoners, aged 32 and 33, who escaped from police detention. At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, Limpopo police spokesperson said the trio escaped in the early hours of the morning, in November.

“Police officers were on duty on November 2, at about 3.26am when they were conducting a routine of hourly patrol duties. They heard an unusual noise from the cells,” said Mashaba. “Upon arrival in the cells, they discovered that three of the inmates escaped through the roof.” The three men had been arrested for crimes including burglary, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.