Man arrested for illegally selling a tortoise for R200 in Bloemfontein

Durban - A man has been arrested for selling a tortoise for R200 at the Bloemfontein Showgrounds. The Bloemfontein SPCA said it had received multiple reports of a man selling a tortoise.

“The man eluded the SPCA for a couple of days but was arrested on Monday,” the organisation said. According to the SPCA the tortoise found at the showgrounds was placed in a bag and showed indication of dehydration after being held in the sun for an extended amount of time. The man faces charges for contravening the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinances 8 of 1969.

In another incident, two men were arrested for trying to sell steenbok to businesses in the south of Bloemfontein. “The two men were swiftly arrested and charged under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and contraventions of the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinance 8 of 1969 and are set to make their first court appearance this following week,” the SPCA said. SPCA inspector Werner Botha added: “I hope this serves as a warning to all South Africans that the keeping or selling of our indigenous wildlife without a permit is illegal and should you be caught in the Free State you could face hefty fines and imprisonment.”

Botha said keeping these wild animals even as household pets was illegal without a permit and could carry fines of up to R100 000 or imprisonment of 10 years under the Free State Nature Conservation Ordinances. “I often find it fascinating that people feel entitled to keep these majestic and gentle animals as pets, in my mind at least it's rather simple what is natural in the wild should not be kept in human custody,” he said. “We have such a beautiful country with bountiful and vast wildlife; do we not have a responsibility to persevere our countries natural beauty for future generations?”

