Man arrested for impersonating an attorney in Bethal

Rustenburg - A man masquerading as an attorney and his client are expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The 31-year-old man was arrested for impersonating an attorney. He had represented a man charged with murder at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

“He represented Mhlabuyaxega Mntungwa, 37, who was previously circulated as wanted for the murder of a former manager of Sam Holdings, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Ngcongo, 34, who was fatally wounded on September 12, 2019. “Information was received that Ngcongo was shot by two suspects who sped off after the shooting and later Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi, 30, who was the driver of the van used on the day in question, was traced and arrested by Bethal SAPS members,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Sekgotodi Dineo. She said after a series of court appearances Nkosi was found guilty on October 20, 2020 and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the High Court sitting in Delmas on October 23, 2020 for murder.

Warrant of arrest was authorised for Mntungwa who was eventually arrested on February 1 in KwaZulu-Natal. “Mntungwa was charged and appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to March 24. He was represented by his fake attorney who was arrested by the Hawks Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation for impersonating an attorney.” she said. The fake lawyer was expected to appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of impersonating an attorney while Mntungwa would appear on a charge of murder.