Man arrested for killing his relative after accusing him of theft

A 46-year-old Limpopo man was arrested for allegedly killing his 49-year-old relative during a fight at Mohlaletse village in Apel under Sekhukhune District. Provincial spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on June 20, 2024 and the man was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself to the police.

“According to preliminary reports, the suspect confronted the victim at his residence, accusing him of stealing personal belongings and an argument ensued and it escalated into a physical altercation. It is alleged that during the confrontation, the suspect fatally injured the victim,” said Ledwaba. Ledwaba said after receiving a report about the incident, police commenced with investigations. He added that suspect has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Moreover, he said the identity of the deceased will be released pending further police investigation. In another matter, a Durban man is on trial over the murder of his mother, Jessica Jaganath, whom he allegedly killed in 2021 in their Clare Hill home just days before Mother’s Day and the day before his birthday. Uveer Jaganath pleaded not guilty to the crime.

In his plea explanation, he said several hours before the incident he had snorted 3 to 4g of cocaine, smoked cigarettes laced with cocaine, and also smoked some dagga joints. He also said he had no recollection of the alleged incident which followed after heated argument with his mother over cigarettes that she had found in his bag. Uveer is out on bail of R20 000, which was granted in the high court on appeal after it had been refused in the lower court.