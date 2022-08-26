Man arrested for murder, attempted murder and robbery vanishes from court premises without a trace

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a man who escaped from lawful custody in the holding cells at eMakhazeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning. “Karabo Chiloane, 29, is reported to have been attending court (on Thursday) after being initially arrested in connection with murder which occurred at Machadodorp in November 2020, and he was also charged for various charges, including attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery which were carried out in Machadodorp as well,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Police members who were on duty indicated that inmates were reportedly being transported from Middelburg Prison to attend court at eMakhazeni Magistrate’s Court at around 9.30am.” Police said when other inmates were being accompanied to the holding cell by the court orderlies, Chiloane allegedly got inside a consultation room next to the holding cell without being noticed. Karabo Chiloane (29) escaped from holding cells before appearing before the eMakhazeni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga charged with murder, attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery. Picture: SAPS “Later, around 10:15am when the court orderlies went to fetch him so that he could appear in court, it was then realised that he had gone AWOL. A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened with an additional charge of aiding an inmate to escape,” Mohlala said.

“Police are equally probing circumstances surrounding how Chiloane managed to escape. Meanwhile, police are still in pursuit of him.” Preliminary investigations have since revealed that a padlock at one of the burglar doors was missing immediately after it was realised that Chiloane had escaped. “Police are appealing to members of the public, including families of the suspect to assist with information that may lead to his re-arrest to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App,” Mohlala said.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly” condemned the escape of the suspect and called for his re-arrest. IOL