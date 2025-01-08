Man arrested for murder of boy, 5, in Thaba 'Nchu

Selosesha police have detained a 64-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a five-year-old boy in Zone 4 Extension, Thaba 'Nchu, on Tuesday, January 7.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a crowd gathered in front of a house. The lifeless body of the young boy was discovered lying in the yard. Among the onlookers, police found a 64-year-old man who had been severely beaten by the mob," said Kareli.

"The man, who sustained multiple wounds and bruises, was arrested and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been seen with the child shortly before the boy screamed and collapsed with a stab wound to his neck. The child reportedly cried out for his aunt, who was inside the house, before falling to the ground."

A search of the suspect's home uncovered a knife stained with blood, believed to the weapon used in the killing. The man remains under police guard in hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in what appeared to be mob justice.