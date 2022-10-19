Man arrested for murder of German tourist in Mpumalanga remanded in custody

Pretoria - The Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court has remanded the man arrested in connection with the murder of German tourist, Jorg Schnarr, in custody. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu would return to court on October 28.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, aged 35, has re-appeared before Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court today and has been remanded in custody until October 28, 2022 for formal bail application,” said Mohlala in a terse statement. The 75-year-old tourist, Jorg Schnarr, was fatally shot in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking on the Numbi Road near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on October 3. On the day of the attack, it was reported that four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai Staria on Numbi Road, en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge.

Their car was allegedly stopped by a VW Caddy, driven by three armed suspects. The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle, but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window and the driver died at the scene. The vehicle that the tourists were travelling in drove in reverse for about 100 metres before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists. Over the weekend, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, welcomed the arrest of the first suspect linked to the murder of the German tourist.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyalungu, was arrested on Wednesday in Mbombela and has since made appearances before the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court. Nyalungu was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. Shongwe saluted the police in the province, under the leadership of Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, for their “relentless efforts” ever since the incident took place. IOL