Man arrested for murder of Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt in court

A 29-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of well-known Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt on Women’s Day is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday. Schmidt, 40, was stabbed to death in her Sherlock Street home in Richmond Hill just after 1am.

It was her neighbours who found her after hearing her screaming and then the breaking of glass. She was taken to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Hours after the brutal killing, Humewood SA Police Service arrested a suspect in central Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the killing is suspected to be robbery. The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court facing charges of murder and robbery. Schmidt was an established physiotherapist who ran her own practise in Main Street, Walmer and was a sport enthusiast who competed in Iron Man challenges.

The Richmond Hill community held a vigil for Schmidt on Women’s Day. A #JusticeforMarolien hashtag has been created and the community have urged people to dress in pink and gather outside the court on Monday as the suspect is expected to appear. Tributes have since been pouring in for Schmidt with many describing her as dynamic and excellent physiotherapist, an animal lover, supporter of the sick and a person with a sharp sense of humour.