Man arrested for pornographic images overlaid with faces of Ramaphosa and Cele to face court on Tuesday

Pretoria - The 34-year-old man arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly contravening the Cyber Crime Act following the distribution of pornographic images with overlaid faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele did not appear in court on Monday. On Sunday, the Hawks announced that the man would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, after he was arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg.

However, on Monday Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase told IOL that the man was “not court ready” and would only make his initial appearance on Tuesday. “The police officers who went to fetch him arrived (in Pretoria) very, very late so he could not appear today (Monday). He was not court ready, with regards to the documentation,” said Nkwalase. A 34-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday after photoshopped pornographic images depicting the faces of President Ramaphosa and Minister Bheki Cele were shared. File picture: IOL “The documentation was not ready so he will appear only tomorrow (Tuesday). The court has been moved to Tuesday, due to the travelling. We believed that we could make it on time,” said Nkwalase.

“It is still going to be the same court, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, but the appearance is on Tuesday.” On Sunday, the Hawks announced that the 34-year-old was arrested by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State (Cats) team together with the Pietermaritzburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks. “The investigation about pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of the President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Police, Honourable Bheki Cele and his wife commenced in the beginning of May,” Nkwalase said at the time.