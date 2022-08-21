Man arrested for possession of cookies and sweets laced with drugs

Rustenburg – A 36-year-old man was arrested after peanuts, chocolate cookies and sweets probably mixed with dagga and an unknown drug were found in his tuckshop in Bohlokong near Bethlehem in the Free State. The police on an intelligence-driven operation raided a house and found a build-in tuck shop operating inside the property.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Upon searching the house they found a scale, mask, peanuts and chocolate cookies and candies probably mixed with dagga and an unknown drug. The items are priced at high street value to customers. The suspect already packaged the items and possessed large quantities of dagga and cash. The 36-year-old was also arrested and all exhibits confiscated for further analysis," said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. He said four other suspects were arrested for dealing in dagga. He said the operation on Friday was to tackle the dealing of drugs in Bohlokong. The team already identified a few houses in which searches were conducted. "The five arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday (August 22) on charges of dealing in dagga.

Police have since issued a warning to parents to be extra cautious and to warn their children not to buy cookies and candies laced with drugs," he said. In North West, the police said five people, aged between 19 and 25 were expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of drugs and suspected stolen goods. They were arrested in Leeudoringstad on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The (police) were doing routine crime-prevention patrols in Leeudoringstad when they acted on a tip-off about men who were threatening community members with a firearm in central town. "Subsequent to a high-speed car chase, the suspects ran into a house in the township. Thus, the police searched them and one, aged 19, was found in possession of 42 mandrax tablets as well as 19 halves, 19 quarters and 81 packets of crystal meth, all with estimated value of R18 000," North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said. "Furthermore, the house was searched and suspected stolen goods such as a plasma TV, cooking pots, iron, toaster and cutler were confiscated. Investigation into the matter continues and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the suspects with two residential burglaries in Leeudoringstad," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement