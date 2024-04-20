Man arrested for possession of stolen Toyota Etios tells cops he has ‘no explanation’

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota Etios, in the Benoni area. The vehicle which was reported stolen at the Brooklyn police station in Tshwane was recovered by the EMPD’s traffic wardens from the Bronberg precinct.

“The EMPD traffic warden officers were approached by a member of the public who informed them about a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen, parked at the corner of Voortrekker and Woburn Street.The officers acted on the information and recovered a silver Toyota Etios,” said EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane. She said the licence disk attached to the Toyota Etios and the vehicle identity (VIN) number affixed on the vehicle did not correspond. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Toyota Etios vehicle which was reported stolen in Pretoria. Picture: EMPD The details reflected two different vehicles, said Monyane.

“The vehicle itself, was tested positive with a Brooklyn case number. One male suspect was found with the vehicle, and he had no explanation of how he came into the possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” she said. “The suspect was arrested and detained at the Benoni police station and will soon appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court. The vehicle was taken for safekeeping at the Aeroton police yard.” The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a Toyota Etios vehicle which was reported stolen in Pretoria. Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that the EMPD arrested a 37-year-old woman after she was found in possession of another stolen Toyota Etios vehicle.