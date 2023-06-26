Man arrested for R400,000 drugs gets linked to five other drug-related crimes

Pretoria - A 48-year-old man has abandoned his bid for release on bail after it was discovered that he was wanted in connection with cases of dealing in drugs. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala said following Peter Aji Ekemah’s court appearance, a warrant of arrest was issued regarding the additional crimes.

“A 48-year-old foreign national abandoned his bail application and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Peter Aji Ekemah was arrested by the Piet Retief station commander and his team during an intelligence-driven operation for dealing in drugs on June 9,” said Tshabalala. “The accused was found with methamphetamine, methcathinone and cocaine in his possession with an estimated street value of R400,000.” Ekemah appeared before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Friday for formal bail application, which was later abandoned after it was discovered that was linked to five more incidents of dealing in drugs.

The Hawks said the cases were under investigation by the Secunda-based organised crime investigation unit. “His case was postponed to July 5, 2024 for a new attorney and possible formal bail application,” said Tshabalala. Earlier this month, police in Limpopo arrested a man, aged 47, in Bendor, Polokwane, for allegedly dealing in drugs, after he was found with a consignment of 27 sachets of crystal meth, rock and CAT.

At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson, said the drugs had an estimated street value of R500,000. “The provincial organised crime investigation unit in Polokwane in conjunction with other stakeholders continue to crack the whip on illegal drug dealers in the province,” Ledwaba said. “According to information, the provincial organised crime investigation unit received information from a source about a suspect who was selling drugs at a tavern in Ladanna. They followed up the information that led to the suspect.”