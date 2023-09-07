Man arrested for severely beating up two men in Klerksdorp

A man suffered brain injuries after he was severely beaten up at a parking area in Klerksdorp. North West police said the 32-year-old man and another man, aged 44, were allegedly assaulted by Wernich Botha, 33, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said both men were taken to a local hospital, where the 44-year-old was discharged with a shoulder injury and concussion. The 32-year-old man sustained a brain injury and is still in hospital. It was not yet known what caused the assault, but the police said it would form part of their investigations.

Botha appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of attempted murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH). The case against him was postponed to October 19 for further police investigation. "Botha was arrested this morning (Thursday) after an incident was reported on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at about 1.30pm. According to information at our disposal, Botha allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man, as well as a 44-year-old man in a parking area at a shopping centre in Doornkruin, Klerksdorp," said Myburgh.

"Consequent to the incident, video clips were circulated on various social media platforms. The police would like to request that the public to not further share the clips, as that can hamper investigations," she said. Myburgh added that the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and said conflict should rather be resolved in a peaceful manner, instead of resorting to violence, as that constitutes a criminal offence. "He said the police will continue to work hard to ensure that criminals are put behind bars," Myburgh concluded.