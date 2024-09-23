Man arrested for stealing church sound equipment in Limpopo

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by Limpopo police in connection to the theft of sound equipment from a local church in the Malipsdrift area, Capricorn District, in the beginning of September. The arrest came after police acted on a tip-off on Saturday, September 21, that led them to Polokwane, where the stolen items, including speakers and an amplifier valued at R22,000, were recovered.

The operation, carried out by three police officers and a retired captain, followed information about the whereabouts of both the suspect and the stolen goods. The suspect was found at Mashadi Village in the Mathabatha area. “The preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was found at Mashadi Village in Malipsdrift Section in Mathabatha.

“It is alleged that the suspect committed a business burglary at a local church GG Section at Mathabatha, during September, in the Malipsdrift policing area,” said the Limpopo spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The suspect is set to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 23. The provincial commissioner of Limpopo police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the police team for their swift action, which resulted in both the arrest and the recovery of the stolen equipment.