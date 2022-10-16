Man arrested for the murder of Bokgabo Poo

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder of the four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. The little girl from Wattville was reported missing on October 10.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police were joined by the community in the search for the man who was last seen with Bokgabo. "On Tuesday, 11 October 2022, a leg of a child was discovered in a shallow grave inside a yard of a house in Tamboville. Later in the afternoon, a mutilated body was discovered a few meters away from the house where the leg was found. “At that time, the parents of Bokgabo could not identify the body as that of the missing girl," Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said in a statement.

He said a case of murder was opened and a team consisting of seasoned police officers from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, Forensic Experts, Occult Related Crimes Unit and local detectives was formed to prioritise and investigate the case. "On Friday, 14 October 2022, the suspect was arrested in Boksburg North. On Saturday, the family of Bokgabo positively identified the body as that of their missing daughter," he said. The man was expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday, charged with kidnapping and murder of Poo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Local newspaper, Benoni City Times reported that the grisly discovery of body came after residents noticed dogs packing around something on the ground in the field. In Limpopo, the police in Maleboho are requesting public assistance to find a missing woman, 40-year-old Ciliya Rasebote from Ramaswikana village in Maleboho. She was last seen on 28 September 2022 at about 10:00 at Ga- Ramaswikana village.

Story continues below Advertisement