Man arrested for trying to smuggle VW T-Cross stolen in Joburg armed robbery into eSwatini

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 33-year-old for allegedly trying to smuggle a grey Volkswagen T-Cross SUV out of South Africa into neighbouring eSwatini via the Oshoek port of entry. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said law enforcement agents continue to make a major impact in cases of theft, robbery or hijacking of motor vehicles.

“One of such successes recently has been the recovery of a grey VW T-Cross SUV with Gauteng registration number plates at Oshoek border on Wednesday night. The breakthrough was witnessed during the time when the suspect, Thulane Mavundla, was reportedly arrested whilst trying to smuggle the said car out of South Africa into the Kingdom of eSwatini through Oshoek port of entry,” said Mohlala. “According to the information, members of the SAPS from border policing were busy with their normal routine duties, stopping and searching vehicles that were passing through. “They then reportedly came across the said vehicle driven by Mavundla. Upon further inspection of the car, that was when they discovered that the vehicle has been allegedly stolen on 21 March 2023 during an armed robbery incident at Sydenham around Johannesburg in Gauteng,” said Mohlala.

Mavundla was immediately arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle. He has since appeared before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court. “His case was postponed to 30 March 2023 for a formal bail application, meanwhile he remains in custody. The suspect may also face more charges as the investigation continues with regard to the armed robbery incident whereby the said vehicle was stolen,” said Mohlala.

Acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the officers for their “continuous commitment and vigilance” while working at the border. “This has been evident by the successes that were made recently, including the recovery of vehicles and the confiscation of large amount of dagga in the past few days,” he said. “With such energetic and committed members we are confident that our goal of safety for all residents will be attainable.”