Man arrested for wearing SANDF uniform and found with unlicensed firearms, empty magazines, another uniform

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating a member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) after he was found wearing a military uniform. The man was also in possession of unlicensed firearms. The 32-year-old man was arrested along Mokopane main road on Sunday night.

“According to information, the members of the crime prevention unit were conducting routine patrols when they came across a suspicious-looking man wearing SANDF uniform, driving a silver Toyota Corolla along Mokopane main road,” Limpopo SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. The alert police officers stopped the Toyota Corolla and asked the man in the SANDF uniform to identify himself. A 32-year-old man is appearing in court today after he was arrested for impersonating a member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and possession of unlicenced firearms. Photo: SAPS “The man was unable to identify himself or provide proof of him being a member of the SANDF, or give the details of his superiors,” said Ledwaba.

Police officers proceeded to search the Toyota Corolla and found two unlicensed firearms, a pellet gun, two empty magazines, and another military uniform. The 32-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged. “He will appear before the Mokopane Regional Court on Tuesday, August 29, on charges of impersonating a SANDF member and possession of unlicensed firearms,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi has commended the law enforcement team for their vigilance. “Crime will not be tolerated or go unpunished and people should know that wearing military uniform without authority is a punishable offence,” said Hadebe. Police investigations are still ongoing.

In 2020, the SANDF confirmed that a man who impersonated a soldier was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in Pretoria. Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi was charged with falsely representing himself as an SANDF member and found to be in possession of the SANDF uniform with the distinguished crests and marks, which is a punishable offence. At the time, SANDF spokesperson Colonel Ronald Maseko said Mokgosi was arrested on May 17 2019.