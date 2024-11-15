Man arrested hours after hijacking two off-duty Durban cops, stealing their service pistols

A man was arrested just hours after he allegedly hijacked and robbed two off-duty cops in Durban. The hijacking incident took place on Thursday evening in Avoca Hills area.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said the two police officers, stationed at the Greenwood Park police station, were hijacked by an armed suspect at Courtown Crescent in Avoca Hills. “Swift reaction by a multidisciplinary team, led by the Greenwood Park police station’s Visible Policing Commander, led to the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect, shortly after the incident.” He said information led police to Newton A in Inanda where the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect was found in possession of two firearms belonging to the two officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. “A further search in the house led to the recovery two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition.” Police said the hijacked vehicle was also recovered.

The man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 18, 2024. He faces charges of robbery and hijacking. This week police in KwaZulu-Natal managed to foil a carjacking syndicate that was targeting e-hailing vehicles in the Durban CBD.