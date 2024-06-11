Man arrested in connection with his toddler niece’s murder

An Eastern Cape man was charged with the murder of his three-year-old niece. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 49-year-old appeared in the Bedford Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder.

“It is alleged that on June 6, at around 9.40pm, the child was in a local tavern with her mother when she was taken away by her uncle. About an hour later, the uncle returned without the girl.” Naidu said the child was found lying in the street in Ndlovini location. “She sustained multiple cuts to her body. As the investigation unfolded, police arrested the 49-year-old uncle,” she said.

Police said additional charges may be added, pending the post mortem report. “A case of child neglect is opened against the mother.” The South African Police Services (SAPS) provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

Following the tragedy, Mene said that such a brutal act against an innocent child highlights the urgent need to address crimes against women and children within our society. “Such heinous acts are not only a breach of our laws but an insult to humanity. The protection of our children is paramount, and we will ensure that justice is served swiftly and firmly,” Mene said. “Furthermore, we must emphasize the critical responsibility of parents and guardians in safeguarding the well-being of their children.”

She said the presence of a young child in a tavern is both concerning and unacceptable. “We understand that many parents face challenging circumstances, but the safety and security of children must always be a priority. We urge all parents to exercise greater care and judgment in their actions. Negligence in this duty will not be tolerated.” The accused will return to court on July 15.