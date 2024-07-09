Man arrested in connection with murder in Free State after body found with multiple stab wounds

The victim has been identified as Booi Azola Mkhondo, a 30-year-old teacher from Qindani who worked at Makabelane Technical School in Phuthaditjhaba.

A 29-year-old man from Mashaeng near Fouriesburg turned himself in to local police on Sunday, July 7, following the discovery of a body with multiple stab wounds. The body was found dumped alongside the R711 road between Clarens and Golden Gate.

According to the police, Mkhondo was reported missing by his friends on Saturday, July 6, after he was last seen with them on Thursday, July 4. His landlord reported seeing Mkhondo that morning, but said he had not been seen since.

On Friday, July 5, at 10am, Mkhondo’s body was found by a Golden Gate National Park officer, who then informed the police. He had been wearing a white jacket, black jeans, and a black golf T-shirt, which was blood-stained. His vehicle was later found in Vereeniging where it had been abandoned.

“The motive behind the alleged murder and the location of his vehicle remains unknown as investigations continue,” warrant officer Mmako Mophiring said. “This tragic event is even more heartbreaking given that the suspect and the deceased were known to be good friends.”