Man arrested in Daveyton for stealing from his mother, breaching protection order

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) arrested a 33-year-old man, accused of stealing from his mother’s house. He was also in contravention of a protection order in the Daveyton area.

The arrested man’s 58-year-old mother allegedly has a protection order prohibiting her son from coming to her house. The 33-year-old man allegedly visited his mother’s house in December, and stole her wristwatch worth about R500, according to EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa. “The EMPD officers received information about a suspect sought for arrest and the suspect was traced at Lugedlane Street in Daveyton. The suspect was arrested without any resistance and free from any injuries,” said Thepa.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for breaching a protection order and visiting her mother's house, and stealing from her. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department "The complainant, a 58-year-old mother, alleges that she has a protection order against her son, and that on December 28, at about 9pm, she had an argument with her son who was not supposed to be in the house, as the protection order against the son stipulated that he is not supposed to come inside her house." Thepa said the elderly woman left her son in the house, and rushed to a police station to report about the intrusion and breach of the protection order. "When she came back, her son had stolen her wristwatch worth plus or minus R500. She opened a case against the son as it was not the first time her son stole something in the house, however she had never opened a case before," said Thepa.

The 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested and detained at the Daveyton police station, facing charges of theft and contravention of a protection order. In December, IOL reported that a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from his 74-year-old mother in Daveyton. The man was arrested by members of the EMPD.