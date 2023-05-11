Man arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 70 packets of drugs

Pretoria – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested a suspected drug peddler, after he was found with more than 70 packets of drugs in the Joburg CBD. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said trouble started for the man when alert police officers observed him changing directions when he noticed a police car.

“In the continuous efforts to fight the scourge of drugs in the City of Johannesburg, a male suspect was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) IIOC undercover reaction unit for possession of drugs in the Johannesburg CBD,” Fihla said. “On Sunday evening, 7 May, 2023, whilst conducting crime prevention patrols in the Johannesburg CBD, officers came across a suspicious male at Hubert Street, who when seeing their vehicle changed the direction he was travelling.” A man was arrested in Joburg CBD for possession of 72 packets of drugs, suspected to be crystal meth. Picture: JMPD Fihla said the police officers immediately made a U-turn and approached the suspicious man.

“The male was searched and 72 small packets of a substance suspected to be drugs known as crystal meth were found in his possession,” Fihla said. “The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS. He is due to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court during the week.” Last year, a 34-year-old man was arrested by the JMPD’s undercover unit for possession of drugs, assaulting a police officer and bribery in the city centre.

“On Sunday, 11 September, 2022, whilst on patrol at Ntemi Piliso Street, officers spotted and stopped a brown Kia Picanto which was skipping red traffic lights,” Fihla said. “Upon searching the vehicle and the male driver, officers found narcotics, 99 bags of nyaope in his possession. As the officers confronted the driver regarding the drugs, he became violent and struck an officer with his elbow whilst attempting to flee the scene on foot. “The suspect, a Nigerian national, then attempted to bribe the officers with R430 for his release. The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS on multiple charges,” Fihla said.