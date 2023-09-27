Man arrested in Tongaat for allegedly stabbing to death colleague who ‘regularly ridiculed him at work’

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his colleague to death during an argument in Tongaat this week. Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the man was arrested thanks to an anonymous tip-off.

"Rusa officers at the Tongaat Operations Centre received a tip-off about a man sought for the murder of his Zimbabwean colleague," Balram said. He explained that the caller provided officers with a description of the suspect. "Rusa officers converged at the given location and rapidly apprehended the wanted man. A shortened spear, believed to be the murder weapon, was also seized," Balram said.

The accused allegedly confessed to stabbing the deceased during a verbal altercation at a tyre shop in the Tongaat central business district. He claimed that the deceased often ridiculed him at work and on the day of the crime, the deceased allegedly at his lunch, which led to the altercation. Balram said the accused was previously in prison, where he served a six-month sentence at the Westville Correctional facility, the remainder of his sentence was suspended for five years. Balram said the accused was handed over to Tongaat SAPS.