Man arrested in Western Cape as police seize R500,000 worth of mandrax

A suspected 39-year-old man drug dealer is expected to appear in Beaufort West Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, September 25, following a daring raid that resulted in the discovery of a massive R500,000 mandrax stash. The arrest followed a quick operation by the Central Karoo K9 Unit that raided a residence on Ngezi Street in Beaufort West at 7.20am on Tuesday, September 24, based on intelligence.

“This led to a search of the cupboard upon which police found two boxes containing mandrax tablets stashed inside. The members confiscated 10,080 mandrax tablets and arrested the man in connection with the find,” police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, said. The suspect was arrested on the spot and remains in police custody. He is now charged with dealing in drugs. Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, commended the unit's efforts and emphasised the importance of such operations in tackling drug trafficking in the region.