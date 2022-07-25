Man arrested while attempting to sell illegal firearm

Johannesburg –A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Phuthaditjhaba Tactical Response Team while attempting to sell an illegal firearm at Thababosiu village in QwaQwa. The suspect was found in possession of a Norinco 9mm pistol with a serial number, one magazine and three rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

The arrest of the man came as a result of the community members efforts towards the national project “Eyes and Ears” in order to curb crime. The Tactical Response team responded to tip off received from community members of the alleged doings of the suspect, the suspect was identified following a stop and search operation. The suspect faces charges of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Free State provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane applauded the community members and urged them to continue their efforts towards curbing crime. “It’s very important that we remove illicit firearms from the wrong hands as they become detrimental within our society. I also want to thank our members for taking drastic steps and doing what was right in terms of law and serving our community,” said the provincial commissioner. IOL