Man back in court for murder of Durban mother, Halima Hoosen-Preston

Murder-accused Grayson Beare is expected back in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of Durban mother, Halima Hoosen-Preston. Hoosen-Preston was fatally stabbed in her Glenmore home in the early hours of June 2, 2024.

Her husband and son were also stabbed but they survived the attack. Police said that when they arrived on scene, the 10-year-old daughter told them that the suspect said he attacked them because of their support for Palestine. However, the Preston family released a statement this week denying that the attack was linked to political or religious beliefs.

IOL reported that Hoosen-Preston’s husband, Sean Preston, said he believed the attack was purely a criminal attack and should be treated at such. Preston was responding to a viral video where Beare claims to have attacked Hoosen-Preston because she laughed at his cousins who were supposedly murdered in the ongoing Gaza attacks. “The accused was, at most an acquaintance of ours and someone we had last seen in around 2019, so the comments he has made in a video which went viral are baseless.”

Beare is the estranged adopted son of Julian Beare, the chairman of Beare Holdings. Glenmore resident, Halima Hoosen-Preston, was murdered in her home, allegedly by Grayson James Beare. Picture: Facebook Following the tragedy the Beare family released a statement saying they stand with the Hoosen-Preston family, the deceased’s loved ones and the community. The National Prosecuting Authority said that Beare will appear in court for bail investigation and mental evaluation.