Man beaten to death for allegedly stealing a cellphone

Rustenburg - A man was beaten to death in an apparent vigilante incident for allegedly stealing a cellphone in Lethabong, outside Rustenburg in North West. He was allegedly taken from his home on Tuesday night and brought to a sport field where he was allegedly severely beaten and dumped at his home gate in the early hours of Wednesday.

North West police said six people including a minibus taxi driver were arrested for murder. "Six suspects were arrested this morning (Wednesday), charged with murder. They allegedly assaulted to death a 35-year-old, accusing him of housebreaking and stealing a cellphone," said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani. The six were expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Friday.

In the Free State, the police said the bodies of two young men from the Comet section of Makwane village, previously reported as missing after they attended prayer session in the mountain, were recovered. The two left home on the afternoon of January 29 to the nearby mountains to attend a prayer session, and did not return home. A search for them was activated on Monday, the first body was discovered at Metsimatso cattle post without any injuries.

He was seen by shepherds who pointed out the area to the search team. The body was identified as that of Tshepang Saeli, 25. The second body was discovered on the field near the cattle post. He was positively identified by his father as Thabiso Letsheleha, 23. The police have opened inquest dockets to establish the cause of their deaths.

