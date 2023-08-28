Man been sentenced to life behind bars for murders of mother and daughter on Valentine’s Day

A Western Cape man who was arrested for the gruesome murders of a mother and daughter on Valentine's Day in Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay in the Hessequa area has been sentenced to life in prison. Riversdale Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Westville Carelse, 33, to life imprisonment for the murder of Annemique Manho and her two-year-old daughter, Almique.

A thorough investigation into the murders revealed that on February 14, 2022, at about 4pm, Still Bay police were dispatched to a scene at Die Poort, Mahno Grounds, and Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay in the Hessequa area, where the bodies of the two victims were found. The husband of the deceased and father of the two-year-old daughter arrived home with his son, and they were unable to gain access to their residence. "The man noticed that the door was locked from inside, and he subsequently sent his son through the window, who unlocked the door," said Sergeant Christopher Spies, Southern Cape police spokesperson.

"They entered the premises and made a gruesome discovery when they found the body of Annemique with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor and the lifeless body of two-year-old Almique in a bath filled with water in the bathroom. The victims were declared dead by medical personnel on the scene,” Spies said. Spies further added that the police management activated a team of experienced investigators and crime scene experts, which commenced with the investigation. “The team worked relentlessly throughout the night and made a breakthrough when they found a 32-year-old man the next morning, February 15, 2022.

“A search of the man ensued, and police found various items stolen at the scene in his possession. He was arrested on two counts of murder, burglary, and theft,” Spie said. Spies further continued that the accused was convicted on several charges earlier this month and subsequently sentenced at the High Court in Riversdale on Friday, August 25, 2023. “He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for the second murder count, three years for housebreaking, and three years for theft,” Spies said.