Man brutally murdered his dad, locked his body in the house and went to tell cops

A 21-year-old man, Khulekane Sfiso Mthimunye from Ekangala, in in Gauteng has appeared before the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court facing a charge of murder. Mthimunye allegedly murdered his father, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana.

“It is alleged that on October 8, Mthimunye went to the Ekangala police station and informed the police officers that he had killed his father,” said Mahanjana. “The police took the accused to the place of residence which he shared with his father. On arrival, the police officials opened the locked house, and the accused led them to the deceased’s room where his mutilated body was found lying on the floor.” In court, the matter was remanded to Tuesday next week for psychological evaluation.

Last month, IOL reported that a man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood was set to go for mental observation. Thabang Moswane, 24, appeared in the regional court in Koster in September. At the time, spokesperson for the NPA in North West, Henry Mamothame said the case was postponed to October for Moswane to undergo mental observation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, west of Pretoria.

THe Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, west of Pretoria. File Picture Moswane would be admitted once a bed becomes available at the hospital. Moswane, of Mathopestad, east of Koster, was arrested in May 2022 for the alleged murder of his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53. He reportedly stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife over R10 at their home in Mathopestad, near Boons.