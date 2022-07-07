Man bust with drugs worth R13m from Moz appears in court

Nkosi is facing charges of dealing and being in possession of drugs.

Johannesburg - A 37-year-old man, Nkosingiphile Wiseman Nkosi, who was arrested after he was allegedly caught with drugs worth R13m appeared at the Springs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The TPC, the SAPS Head Office Organised Crime Investigations Narcotics Detectives, Head Office Intelligence Collection Counter Narcotics and the K9 West Rand made the arrest after keeping close watch along the N12 route after receiving a tip off regarding the suspect who had been travelling from Mozambique in a white ford ranger that was stashed with heroin and methamphetamine.

The drugs that were found and the vehicle were seized and the suspect was arrested immediately.

Nkosi was arrested during an operation led by the Trilateral Planning Cell consisting of organised crime police officers in Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa, a unit created to work against the influx of heroine in Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania.