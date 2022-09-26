Man bust with R2.2m cocaine in his bag at King Shaka Airport

Durban: A 52-year-old man is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on allegations of drug trafficking. The man was arrested at the King Shaka International Airport on Saturday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was travelling from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport. “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he depart to Philippines. “A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine, with a street value of approximately R2.2 million, was found concealed in his bag.

