Man busted with cocaine and heroin valued at over R6,000

A 21-year-old man was caught red-handed with illegal substances in Matlapa village, in Limpopo.
The suspect was arrested by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) members of the Provincial Organized Crime Investigation Unit on Thursday for possessing cocaine and heroin.
SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the suspect was found in possession of multiple sachets of heroin and a transparent plastic bag containing crystal meth, with an estimated total worth of more than R6,000.
“The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Friday, October,” said Ledwaba.
In August, KwaZulu-Natal police apprehended two males, accused of being illegal immigrants and busted with R2 million worth of drugs. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said authorities searched a 34-year-old man’s vehicle and recovered 900 heroin capsules.
“Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect’s house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo where more heroin capsules and powder were found. The recovered drugs is estimated to be worth a street value of R2 million,” Netshiunda said.
In another drug-related case, a South African woman landed at OR Tambo Airport with little bags of drugs in her stomach. The 21-year-old had been coming back from Brazil.
The woman was apprehended in a joint operation by police and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Unit. According to SAPS national spokesman Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a drug mule was captured while on a flight from São Paulo.
She was sent to a local hospital for an X-ray, which revealed that she had foreign items in her stomach. She ended up released more than 110 bullets.
IOL