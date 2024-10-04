Man busted with cocaine and heroin valued at over R6,000

The suspect was arrested by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) members of the Provincial Organized Crime Investigation Unit on Thursday for possessing cocaine and heroin.

A 21-year-old man was caught red-handed with illegal substances in Matlapa village, in Limpopo.

SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the suspect was found in possession of multiple sachets of heroin and a transparent plastic bag containing crystal meth, with an estimated total worth of more than R6,000.

“The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Friday, October,” said Ledwaba.

In August, KwaZulu-Natal police apprehended two males, accused of being illegal immigrants and busted with R2 million worth of drugs. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said authorities searched a 34-year-old man’s vehicle and recovered 900 heroin capsules.