Man carrying baby stabs foreign national to death in Joburg

Johannesburg - A foreign national was stabbed to death by a suspect carrying a baby in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday. The suspect, a 27-year-old foreign national, has been arrested by Gauteng police.

A chilling video of the fatal stabbing was captured on CCTV footage and was posted on social media by crime-fighting activist Yusuf Abramjee. In the video, the suspect, who is carrying a child on his right arm, and holding another with his left hand, can be seen walking towards the deceased. He steps up to the deceased at short range, quickly frees his left hand from the child, before retrieving a knife from his pocket and stabbing the deceased to death with a blow to his abdominal area.

The deceased drops to the ground as the suspect is seen fleeing the scene. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage. “The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday,” he said.

He added that the suspect would face a murder charge. He said the incident took place at a store on Plein and Smal streets in the Johannesburg CBD at about 10.30am. The investigation continues.

