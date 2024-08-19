Man charged with drunk driving following road crash that claimed the life of 12-year-old boy

A man has been charged with drunken driving and culpable homicide following a horror crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend. Eastern Cape police said the accident took place in the early hours of August 18, in Walmer.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said it is alleged that at approximately 1.25am, two vehicles — a Kia Rio with only the driver and a VW Caddy with a woman and her 12-year-old son — were travelling on Main Road, Walmer. “The two vehicles collided with each other between 10th and 11th Avenue,” Janse Van Rensburg said. “The 12-year-old boy passed away on arrival at the hospital, and his mother was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.”

She said the driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital with injuries, and his blood was also taken. “He was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and drunken driving.” Janse Van Rensburg said the name of the deceased would be released at a later stage adding that investigations were ongoing.

In the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape this weekend, police said as part of Operation Basadi motorists were issued with 81 traffic fines amounting to almost R17,800 for various traffic violations. The road block took place on the N6 near Komani. Police said the multi-disciplinary action focussed on recovering stolen vehicles, wanted suspects and illegal immigrants and human and drug trafficking.