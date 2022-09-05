Man charged with smuggling R2.2m cocaine from Botswana to SA to remain behind bars

Durban - A 45-year-old man charged with allegedly smuggling cocaine worth approximately R2.2 million made a brief appearance in the the Zeerust Magistrate’s Court on Monday. John Laurent Dimoso has been charged with contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.

Dimoso was travelling in a taxi from Botswana to South Africa on August 28 when he was arrested. Police were conducting cross-border operations when they found three bags of cocaine allegedly found hidden in false compartments of his two backpacks. According to the NPA, the matter was set for a formal bail application, but was postponed for the State to verify Dimoso’s residential address in Cape Town.

“He was verified to be legally in the country.” ‪NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed Dimoso will remain in police custody until his next appearance on September 12. IOL